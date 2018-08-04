Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni visits TNPL

By PTI

CHENNAI: India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited Tirunelveli where a TNPL game between Madurai Panthers and Kovai Kings was played.

"What brings me here is the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League), of course, to start off," he said ahead of the toss in tonight's game after starting off with 'Vanakkam' in Tamil.

"Every time I play IPL, I learn Tamil and once the tournament ends I have to start from scratch again. I will make sure that by next edition of IPL, I'll learn a bit of Tamil," he added.

He said Tirunelveli was a special place as India Cements was started here.

"Also this is a special place, this is where India Cements started," Dhoni, who led CSK to a third crown in the 2018 IPL to level with Mumbai Indians for most titles, said.

"I have been with them (India Cements) for a long time so, this gives me an opportunity to come and see the first Plant over here," he continued.

He said each year he comes down to watch a few TNPL games adding the conditions at the ICL ground in Tirunelveli were challenging.

"Along with that, every year I come down and watch a few games of the TNPL, this is the first game I will be watching this year in person. Looks like challenging conditions here with the kind of breeze blowing," he added.

Dhoni was part of the Indian ODI team lost the series 1-2 to England recently.