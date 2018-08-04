Home Sport Cricket

Kapil Dev yet to get formal invite, says will attend Imran Khan's swearing-in 

Kapil said he congratulated Imran over phone on his becoming Prime-Minister-in-waiting.

Published: 04th August 2018 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Dev: PTI Photo

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former India captain Kapil Dev today said he is yet to get a formal invite from Pakistan Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan to attend his swearing-in ceremony though he has been informally communicated to be present at the event.

"I have been invited, but not in writing. I got a call from his team, but I haven't received any mail yet. I am waiting for a formal invite," Kapil told reporters on the sidelines of Lousi Phillepe Celebrity Pro Am, an international Professional Golf tournament, here.

"If I get a formal invite, I will go and attend the ceremony," he added.

Kapil said he congratulated Imran over phone on his becoming Prime-Minister-in-waiting.

"I said well done young man," said Kapil, who is considered as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time along with Imran.

He said it was wonderful to see a cricketer like Imran reaching up to the post of prime minister of Pakistan.

"Imran has worked very hard for 20-odd years and he selflessly worked for his country and today he got reward for that. I hope he can keep working in the same manner," said Kapil, who had played against Imran in many matches.

Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party in the country's National Assembly after the July 25 election.

Kapil also hoped that both India and Pakistan can iron out bigger issues and bring peace to the region.

He hoped Imran would do well as Pakistan Prime Minister because he was a very good captain of his country's cricket team.

"Imran was a very good captain, for it was not easy to lead a team like Pakistan. Because of his brilliant captaincy, Pakistan did well. I hope he does the same for his country as Prime Minister," Kapil said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kapil Dev Imran Khan Imran Khan swearing-in ceremony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta