Home Sport Cricket

Chris Woakes replaces Ben Stokes as England drop Dawid Malan for second Test against India

Stokes took three wickets on Saturday, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, as England won a thrilling first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in a five-match series.

Published: 06th August 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

England's Chris Woakes, right, celebrates with teammates Joe Root, second left, and Alastair Cook, second right, after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their Ashes test match in Adelaide, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. | (File | AP)

By AFP

BIRMINGHAM: England recalled Chris Woakes in place of Ben Stokes and brought in Ollie Pope to replace the dropped batsman Dawid Malan when they named a 13-man squad on Sunday for next week's second Test against India at Lord's.

Stokes took three wickets on Saturday, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, as England won a thrilling first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in a five-match series.

But England have long known they would likely be without Stokes at Lord's because of his trial on a criminal charge of affray that starts in Bristol on Monday -- just days before the second Test gets underway on Thursday.

They have now replaced Stokes with fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Woakes, who missed out on a Test at his Warwickshire home ground because of concerns he had not then bowled enough overs following a return from a knee injury.

Middlesex batsman Malan was omitted after managing just 74 runs in five Test innings this season.

At Edgbaston, he was out for eight and 20.

He also twice dropped Kohli in the slips before the India skipper had got to three figures in his first-innings 149 -- the star batsman's maiden Test century in England.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali and uncapped Essex paceman Jamie Porter were retained in the squad after being left out of England's XI in Birmingham.

Pope, who in common with county team-mate Sam Curran -- the man-of-the-match at Edgbaston after starring with both bat and ball -- is aged just 20, has been in fine form for Championship leaders Surrey this season.

He has scored 684 Championship runs at a huge average of 85.50, including three centuries and a top score of 158 not out. 

He also made an unbeaten fifty for the second-string England Lions in a 253-run win over India A in a first-class fixture at Worcester last month. 

"Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career," said England national selector Ed Smith.

"He has reached a 1000 first-class runs in just 15 matches and is the first division’s stand-out batsman this season with 684 runs at 85. 

"The selection panel believe that Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket."

Former England batsman Smith added: "Dawid Malan drops out of the squad for Lord’s. 

"Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season, and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions."

Turning to Woakes's inclusion, Smith said: "Ben Stokes is unavailable, but Chris Woakes, with some extra matches and practices under his belt, can now return to the England squad after injury."

England squad for the second Test against India at Lord's, August 9-13:

Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jamie Porter (Essex).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chris Woakes Ben Stokes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta