Home Sport Cricket

England cricketer Ben Stokes lost control in street brawl, court told

Stokes, acting in 'revenge, retaliation or punishment', was involved in a "sustained episode of significant violence", prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis told a jury.

Published: 06th August 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Stokes, Affray Trial

England cricketer Ben Stokes walks during a lunch break at Bristol Crown Court where he is on trial accused of affray, in Bristol, England. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRISTOL: England cricketer Ben Stokes lost his self-control and knocked two men unconscious in a street fight last September, a court heard on Monday as his trial for affray began.

Stokes, acting in "revenge, retaliation or punishment", was involved in a "sustained episode of significant violence", prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis told a jury at Bristol Crown Court in southwest England.

Stokes, 27, who starred on Saturday as England beat India at Edgbaston, is being tried alongside 27-year-old Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, 28. They each deny the charge of affray.

They had all been drinking inside a Bristol nightclub. The fight took place outside after 2:00 am on September 25 last year, the prosecutor said.

They were all involved in threatening and/or using unlawful violence towards each other, it is alleged.

Corsellis said only the defendants knew how the fracas began and it could have been stopped very quickly.

"During the incident, Mr Stokes lost his control and started to attack with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind. Well beyond acting in self-defence or defence of another," he said.

"He knocked Mr Hale unconscious and then -- after time to pause for thought, to calm -- he did exactly the same to Mr Ali.

"Mr Ali received significant injuries included a fractured eye socket and required hospital treatment."

Onlookers Shocked

Wearing a blue suit and red tie, Stokes sat in the far left of the dock, Hale in the middle and Ali on the far right.

"This was not a trivial moment of unpleasantness. It was a sustained episode of significant violence that left onlookers shocked at what was taking place," Corsellis said.

"A bottle was used at the beginning by Mr Ali and a broken street sign brought into the fray towards the end by Mr Hale."

The prosecutor said the three defendants were all young men of promise.

"Ben Stokes, is a professional cricket player who has reached the top of his profession and represented his country," Corsellis said.

"Equally, Mr Ali has worked for the emergency services and Mr Hale has served his country in the armed forces.

"It almost goes without saying, but past success, fame or good deeds does not absolve you from your duty -- and the law -- to behave yourself."

Stokes missed the Ashes series against Australia after being suspended from playing for England. Without him, England lost the series 4-0.

He has since played in the Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan. He starred in England's first Test victory over India last week.

The trial is expected to last between five and seven days.

The second Test between England and India, at Lord's in London, starts on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England cricketer Ben Stokes Affray Trial Bristol nightclub Street Brawl

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield