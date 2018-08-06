Home Sport Cricket

Rejuvenated Anirudha enjoying leadership role

It is not easy to lead the team and still maintain own form. The third edition of the TNPL has been a mixed bag for captains.

Published: 06th August 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rajhamany Srinivasan scored an unbeaten 46 on Sunday | V Karthik Alagu

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: It is not easy to lead the team and still maintain own form. The third edition of the TNPL has been a mixed bag for captains. Leading in competition for the first time, the li­kes Srikkanth Anirudha, Kaush­ik Gandhi and N Jagadeesan ha­ve been impressive with the bat and guided their teams to success.
Leading in the absence of S Badrinath, iDream Karaikudi Kaalai’s Anirudha — more experienced than other two — has had a feast this time.

Scoring at a strike rate of 158.29, he has notched up 334 runs in seven innings. Not only is he the leading run-getter in the tournament, he has failed to reach 40 just twice. One was a 27 off 26 in a defeat against Lyca Kovai Kings in their first match in the one-over eliminator. Another was on Sunday against Jones Tuti Patriots, wh­e­re he failed to read R Sai Kishore’s spin fell for 28 in Tirunelveli. This also led to a defeat.

Playing since 2004 — he made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu at the age of 16 — and having IPL experience with Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad, Anirudha has used all his experience while captaining the side. An aggressive opening batsman, he has shown the ability to tune his innings according to the situation and conditions.

There were two such innings which stood out this season. One, where he scored an unbeaten 93 against VB Kanchi Veerans at MA Chidambaram Stadium. He utilised the fast outfield and single-handedly chased down a target of 146 in 16.3 overs. Another came against Siechem Madurai Pa­nthers in Dindigul. With the NPR College ground receiving showers an hour before the match, the pitch was on the slower side. His 48 off 43 that day showed his adaptability which helped the team post at least a moderate total of 158. Though the team lost, his innings was one to remember.

srinidhi.pr@newindianexpress.com

Brief scores: VB Kanchi Veerans 136/8 in 20 ovs (Rokins 43 n.o; Vignesh 2/25, Sonu 2/26) lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors 139/4 in 17.4 ovs (Bharath 69; Aushik 2/30, Shriram 2/20). iDream Karaikudi Kaalai 164/6 in 20 ovs (Srinivasan 46 n.o, Aaditya 37; Athisayaraj 2/35) lost to Jones Tuti Patriots 165/6 in 19.2 ovs (Sathish 57, Swaminathan 3/22).

Qualifier 1: Aug 7: Dindigul vs Madurai (Tirunelveli)
Eliminator: Aug 8: Kovai vs Karaikudi (Dindigul)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta