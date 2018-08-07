Home Sport Cricket

India should persist with Dhawan and Rahul for Lord’s Test

It started as a England vs India game but turned out to be England vs Virat Kohli.

By Express News Service

It started as a England vs India game but turned out to be England vs Virat Kohli. On the first day, it was the run out of Joe Root that triggered the English collapse, on the second day, it was Kohli’s knock that kept India in the hunt and on the third day, once again it was Kohli’s unbeaten 43 that kept the hopes alive. Kohli failed on the fourth morning and with him the Indian resistance ended too. Kohli has not only ended the debate about his effectiveness in English conditions but also, has proved that he’s the best batsman in the world across three formats. But it’ll need a lot more than him to make a comeback in the Test series.
Bowlers deliver again

While the limelight, and quite rightly too, has stayed on Kohli, it must not be forgotten that Indian bowlers claimed 20 wickets once again in a Test match. They dismissed South Africa twice in all three Test matches earlier this year but it was the Indian batting that let them down. And the same is true for the first Test match of this series. In the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami stood up. Ishant’s five-wicket haul in the second innings was one of his finest Test bowling performances. I rate this effort ahead of the 7 wickets he took at Lord’s in 2014. Ravichandran Ashwin’s contribution is another huge positive from the Test match, for like Kohli, his effectiveness or the lack of it in English conditions was scrutinised threadbare. He broke the back of England batting twice in two innings.

Slip catching big letdown

This Test match showed that imperfections can also lead to a perfect spectacle. If it was Ro­ot’s needless call for a non existing second run that brought India back into the game, it was the dropped catches of Kohli and Pandya that kept India in the hunt and it were the dropped catches of Sam Curran and Adil Rashid that gave England a fighting chance. Both teams dropped catches but, unfortunately, India ended up dropping the most crucial catch of Curran that sealed the fate of the game. Indian slip catching is an area of grave concern for the longest time. India’s slip catching conversion since 2015 is second from bottom in the list of all Test teams. While it’s impossible to change this overnight, India will have to somehow improve significantly to compete throughout the series.

Kohli needs support

Kohli scored 149 and 51 in two innings but none of the other Indian batsmen even got into 40s. India’s blue chip stocks, Ajinkya Rahane and Murali Vijay, in overseas conditions failed in the first Test. Rahane’s last 12 Test innings have produced an average of a little over 12 runs per innings. Vijay’s overseas returns in the last four Tests aren’t that impressive either. Incidentally, both Rahane and Vijay were instrumental in India winning the Test when India last played at Lord’s and India will be hoping for them to repeat their heroics. The bigger concern is also the lack of runs from Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, for one of them played at the cost of Cheteshwar Pujara. Now that they were preferred over him in the first Test, they should be persisted with for the second Test too. But both shall realise that their place in the XI is hanging by a thread.

