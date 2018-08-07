KL Rahul signs three-year contract with PUMA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global sportswear brand PUMA today announced a three-year association with India cricketer K L Rahul.

The partnership will see Rahul feature in brand campaigns and promote the latest product lines across performance and sport style categories.

Rahul joins Indian skipper Virat Kohli and a line-up of athletes.

The association has been facilitated by Cornerstone Sport, which exclusively represents Rahul and Kohli.

Commenting on the association, Rahul said, "Choosing to exclusively partner with a sportswear brand is an important decision and we have hit it out of the park with this association."

"As a cricketer, I am constantly striving to be one step ahead in the game both on and off the pitch and PUMA, the forever faster brand, shares the same goals and values. It will be amazing to work with PUMA and join their impressive portfolio of athletes and superstars."

PUMA India MD Abhishek Ganguly said, "Rahul is a world-class athlete who inspires today's youth with his performance and style. He is a perfect fit for the brand due to his exceptional performance on the field, effortless style off-field and his penchant for fitness."

"His personality is in total sync with PUMA's brand ethos and we are very happy to associate with him and kicking off this exciting partnership together."