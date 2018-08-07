Vidyuth star of big win for Chettinad in U-14 cricket

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on an all-round display by T Vidyuth (49 and 6/12), Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam thrashed St Mary’s Boys MHSS by 206 runs in the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy on Monday.

Brief scores: Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam 237/5 in 30 ovs (Veera Rajavel 84, T Vidyuth 49) bt St Mary’s Boys MHSS 31 in 13.5 ovs (T Vidyuth 6/12); Maharishi Vidya Mandir A 92 in 28.4 ovs (Siddharth Vijay 3/11) lost to Arsha Vidya Mandir 93/9 in 25.2 ovs; PSBB School, Siruseri 171/5 in 30 ovs (Shrinivas Vijay 72) bt Pon Vidyashram, Kolapakkam 77 in 20.1 ovs (Aakash Bhaskar 4/5); Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS A 226/7 in 30 ovs (Venesh Varshan 109 n.o; S Sufiyan Ahamed 3/39) bt Rishs International School 19 in 13.2 ovs (RS Naren 3/4);

National Public School 148/8 in 30 ovs bt BVM Global Bollineni Hillside SSS 109 in 29 ovs (V Sarvesh 5/22); St Bede’s AIHSS B 56/9 in 30 ovs lost to PSBB A 57/2 in 11.2 ovs (AB Dhiyash 36 n.o); Vidya Mandir SSS A 182/6 in 30 ovs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 102 n.o) bt St Michael’s Academy MHSS 116 in 28.5 ovs (Sreekar Srinivasan 4/8); Kendriya Vidyalaya 28 in 14.2 ovs (R Krithick Babu 4/9) lost to Govt HSS, Ashok Nagar 30/0 in 4.5 ovs; PSBB Millennium School 224/8 in 30 ovs (S Akshath 79; AP Indra Danush 3/35) bt Everwin Vidhyashram, Kolathur 68 in 20.3 ovs (R Rohit Subramanian 4/26); The Grove School 76 in 25.3 ovs (Sujeeth Kumar 3/5) lost to Chettinad Vidyashram B 77/3 in 9.4 ovs; Don Bosco MHSS B 157/7 in 30 ovs (G Vivek Subramanian 3/32) bt Pon Vidyashram, Valasaravakkam 147/3 in 30 ovs (M Daiwik Melwani 60).

Naimudin stars for Kanchi

J Md Naimudin Aashef’s 44 paved the way for Kancheepuram to defeat Nagapattinam by an innings and 158 runs in the pre-quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-district U-14 tournament. Thiruvallu beat Erode on first innings lead in the other match. They made 308/5 with a knock of 103 not out from K Nirmal Kumar in reply to Erode’s meagre first innings total of 90.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 99 in 39 ovs & 183/7 in 40 ovs (J Md Naimudin Aashef 44) bt Nagapattinam 38 in 30.3 ovs & 86/6 in 40 ovs (KS Vikram Dharsan 3/18); Erode 90 in 64.5 ovs drew with Thiruvallur 308/5 in 84.1 ovs (K Nirmal Kumar 103 n.o, Sanjai Solairaja 65, BK Kaushik Keifer Minh 60). Thiruvallur won on 1st innings lead.sports@newindianexpress.com