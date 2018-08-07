Home Sport Cricket

'Virat Kohli has a special place even among Indian greats': Sanjay Manjrekar

Earlier this week, Kohli became the No.1 ranked Test batsman in the MRF Tyres ICC Rankings after his 149 and 51 in the first Test at Edgbaston kept India alive for the most part in a 31-run loss.

Published: 07th August 2018 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli​

Indian captain Virat Kohli (File | AFP)

By UNI

LONDON: Sanjay Manjrekar, the commentator and former India international said that Virat Kohli had carved a special place for himself among the former Indian greats.

Manjrekar was speaking in a debate with David Richardson, the International Cricket Council Chief Executive, Jason Roy, the English batsman, and Mark Nicholas, the former Hampshire cricket and broadcaster, after Richardson delivered the MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture on Monday.

Asked to rate Kohli as a batsman, Manjrekar said, "Even among Indian greats now, he's finding a special place. It's amazing. You talk about dirty Varanasi waters, but Indian waters keep producing these kinds of phenomenal batting talents, year after year, generation after generation, an ICC report on Tuesday said.

"Sunil Gavaskar quit in 1987. We had Tendulkar two years later, in 1989. And as he was winding up his long career, here comes Virat Kohli."

Earlier this week, Kohli became the No.1 ranked Test batsman in the MRF Tyres ICC Rankings after his 149 and 51 in the first Test at Edgbaston kept India alive for the most part in a 31-run loss.

Heading into the series, there was much talk about Kohli's form in England â he managed just 134 runs in five Tests in 2014 but the India captain put that behind him to score 200 runs in Birmingham last week.

It was evidence of the self-belief that Manjrekar said was Kohli's biggest asset.

"Where I find him different from other batting greats is his self-belief, his self-confidence," said Manjrekar.

"I remember he averaged 13 (13.4) the last time he was year in England. The very next Test match was in Adelaide, and he walked out like he was king of Adelaide.

"We're not scared of him," Jason Roy said that despite the talents of Virat Kohli, England don't fear the prospect of coming up against him.

"His self-confidence doesn't dip, it takes a lot for that to take a beating. That makes him special. The other thing is his fitness. I think he's the fittest, greatest batsman."

Roy was then asked by Nicholas about facing a team with a modern-day great, and whether they were afraid of him. But the batsman immediately said, "Not scared of him, no."

"He's obviously a great player, and rightly so, you've given him such kind words," said Roy.

"He's an extremely good athlete, an imposing batsman, an imposing figure on the field. We've got to find ways of dismantling him somehow, so we can't give him too much praise right here." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjay Manjrekar Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day