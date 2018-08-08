Home Sport Cricket

England need to be more clinical, made Virat Kohli work for runs: Jos Buttler

Virat Kohli may have compiled a fine century in the series opener but ahead of the Lord's Test, Buttler also took solace from the way the Indian captain was made to work for his runs.

Published: 08th August 2018 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jos Buttler

England batsman Jos Buttler | AP

By PTI

LONDON: Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler feels England need to be more clinical in some aspects, including catching, as they seek to extend their lead over India in the second Test starting here tomorrow.

Virat Kohli may have compiled a fine century in the series opener but ahead of the Lord's Test, Buttler also took solace from the way the Indian captain was made to work for his runs.

"It was a brilliant hundred from Kohli in the first innings, but you have to give the bowlers credit too. He really had to battle for all of his runs, and we created some chances which weren't taken. That's something for us to work on this week, trying to be more clinical," Buttler wrote on Sky Sports.

The hosts lead 1-0 in the five-match series following their 31-run victory in Birmingham.

"Even though we won at Edgbaston, there are definitely some areas for us to work on. We were 216-3 in the first innings, with Root and Jonny Bairstow going very well, and we didn't capitalise on that. And then, bowling, we had India 100-5, but allowed them to get up close to our score.

"They are a couple of areas we need to brush up on while, individually, I had a very quiet game, so I'm looking to contribute a lot more.

I still feel in a good place. I've been in the form of my life this summer, so I'm trying not to let one poor game to affect that. I'll work hard in the nets this week, and I look forward to what is always a special occasion playing at Lord's."

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who played an influential role in the Edgbaston win, is not a part of the Lord's Test and Buttler said it is going to be a "massive miss".

"Stokes is going to be a massive miss at Lord's, but we knew he wasn't going to be involved. And, any time he isn't in the side, it gives the chance to others to try and fill his shoes, just as Sam Curran did at Edgbaston. He has an incredibly bright future ahead of him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jos Buttler Virat Kohli Lord's Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema