Narendra haul seals big win for Lalaji Memorial

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Off-spinner Narendra’s haul of 6/11 paved the way for Lalaji Memorial Omega International School to hammer Bhaktavatsalam Vidyashram by 10 wickets in the TNCA City schools U-14 tournament, for the Somasundaram Trophy, at GE T and D grounds, on Tuesday.Brief scores: Nellai Nadar MHSS (A) 246/8 in 30 ovs (S Keerthi Bushan 58, B Sakthi Arjun 52, RK Jayant 31) bt Sri Padma Sarangapani MHSS 95 in 25.3 ovs (S Ahmed Batsha 44, K Harshavardhan 3/8). Chennai Public School 246/1 in 30 ovs (Deep N Doshni 127 n.o, T Karthik Srinivas 73) bt Union Christian MHSS 69 in 15.5 ovs (V Auro Deep 5/8).

Bhaktavatsalam Vidyashram 55 in 15 ovs (Narendra 6/11) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega Int School 57/0 in 6.2 ovs. Chinmaya Vidyalaya 123/5 in 30 ovs (SB Nitish 33 n.o) bt The Hindu Sr Sec School 110/8 in 30 ovs. Sri Sankara Sr Sec School 320/2 in 30 ovs (Kavin Rajesh 131 n.o, Akshay R Sarangdhar 137 n.o) bt DAV Public School (B) 35 in 22 ovs (G Vibhudesh 3/3, G Mithun Shrivatsan 3/11). Guru Shree Shantivijay Jain Vidhyalaya 44 in 22.3 ovs (R Rithik Varshan 3/8) lost to Ramachandraa Public School 45/1 in 5.1 ovs.

PS Sr Sec School 82/9 in 30 ovs (Siddarth Prakash 3/9) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS (A) 83/1 in 11.4 ovs (C Andre Siddarth 40 n.o, LP Harshavardhan 38 n.o). SBOA School & Jr College 169/7 in 30 ovs (M Karthikeyan 97 n.o, Chirag Sridhar 3/35) bt PSBB Sr Sec School 120/9 in 30 ovs (Chirag Sridhar 42, V Sri Hari 3/26). Chettinad Vidyashram (A) 152/8 in 30 ovs (T Lalith Chockalingam 46) bt St Johns MHSS 135/7 in 30 ovs (M Anush 66, SJ Madan Kumar 34, Vinay Krishna 4/30). MCC Hr Sec School 56 in 28.2 ovs (VS Karthick Manikandan 3/6) lost to Santhome HSS 59/1 in 7.1 ovs (VS Karthick Manikandan 31 n.o).