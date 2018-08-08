Home Sport Cricket

Rookie Ollie Pope to make his Test debut vs India at Lord's 

Root announced that Surrey batsman Pope will receive his first cap batting at No.4, replacing Dawid Malan from the side that won the first game by 31 runs at Edgbaston last week.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

England's new cricket test match squad member Ollie Pope pads up during a training session at Lord's Cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England captain Joe Root confirmed today rookie batsman Ollie Pope will make his debut against India in the second Test starting at the Lord's tomorrow.

Root announced that Surrey batsman Pope will receive his first cap batting at No.4, replacing Dawid Malan from the side that won the first game by 31 runs at Edgbaston last week.

Seamer Jamie Porter misses out from the initial 13-man squad, while one among Moeen Ali or Chris Woakes will replace Ben Stokes.

England 12-man squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (w), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ollie Pope England vs India England squad India Vs England Second test Lord's Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema