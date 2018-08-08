Turning point: India mull another spinner against England at Lord's

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the struggle of batsmen in the first Test at Edgbaston, India are set to strengthen the bowling. The team management is contemplating playing two spinners at Lord’s, where they believe the surface will have wear and tear as the match progresses.

With Ravichandran Ashwin troubling the Englishmen in the first Test, which India lost by 31 runs, there is temptation to field a second spinner. Though there is grass cover on the surface, the Indians believe the pitch is dry beneath due to the harsh summer.

Traditionally, the Lord’s surface hasn’t favoured spinners, with only five from England making it to the Honours Board since the turn of the century. Moeen Ali was the last one to take five wickets, in 2017 against South Africa. Among visiting teams, only Yasir Shah (2016) and Daniel Vettori (2008) have taken five-wicket hauls. But ahead of the second Test England’s white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, whose county side uses Lord’s as home venue, was among those who believed conditions should make both teams think about two spinners.

“Lord’s is a ground with a magnificent pitch, but the way the weather has been, it is difficult to keep moisture on the pitch and also the square. I think it will be quite similar to Edgbaston. You will have to assume it will turn and probably reverse swing will play a big part as well. I think you will have to consider two spinners. Everybody was surprised that both sides didn’t go in with two in the last game which took away from India what naturally comes to them. At home they play two spinners,” Morgan told reporters in London.

This question was put forth to India’s bowling coach Bharathi Arun on Tuesday, who said the team would decide whether to include another spinner or not after accessing the pitch on Wednesday.

“Our bowlers have done extremely well and it would be a strategic change looking at the wicket,” he said. Pressed further if there is a temptation to play two spinners, he said, “It is a good choice, but tough one too. Depends on conditions and balance of the team.”

With two spinners likely, it would be a toss-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Express understands the former is ahead in the race at the moment, since he can fit into Hardik Pandya’s slot because of his batting. Though there were also whispers that Umesh Yadav might be benched, the team management seems to have decided against it. Jasprit Bumrah’s injury hasn’t healed as expected and he remains unavailable for the second Test.

Bringing in Jadeja, or Kuldeep Yadav, means India have to rearrange their attack for the fifth time in five overseas Test this year. Unlike batsmen, the bowlers showed in South Africa as well as in Birmingham they can alter their lengths without much fuss. They kept India in the game in Edgbaston, after batsmen failed to put up enough runs on the board. “I can’t ask for anything better.

Bowlers did a good job in the first Test. There was a big improvement from the first innings to the second,” Arun said. Though the performances of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami stood out, what Umesh brought to the table should encourage Virat Kohli. After being benched for all three Tests in South Africa, he struggled early in the first innings, but was pretty much on the ball in the second. Arun said he had a word with him after the first innings. “I can’t divulge what conversation we had. But Umesh is at his best when bowling quick. In the first innings he was bowling just one line.” sports@newindianexpress.com

Fraternity mourns leader’s demise

The death of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi has saddened the sports fraternity. Some sent messages, some fixtures were cancelled...

TNPL games rescheduled

Qualifier 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, scheduled to be held between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Dindigul Dragons in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, was cancelled. The Eliminator between Lyca Kovai Kings and iDream Karaikudi Kaalai in Dindigul on Wednesday has also been postponed. Fresh dates will be announced soon.

Motorcycle racing postponed

As a mark of respect for the late Karunanidhi, the Madras Motor Sports Club postponed the third round of the MRF-MMSC FMSCI national motorcycle racing championship scheduled to be held from August 10-12. Fresh dates will be announced shortly. The Madras Motor Sports Club condoled the passing away of the stalwart Dravidian leader.

"Had a chance to meet him (Kalaignar) a few times. It didn’t take much time to understand that he was a true cricket lover. A big supporter of sports in TN, he always had a special connect with cricket, a true leader who will be missed by all."-Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said from London.