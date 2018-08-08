Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli calls on fans to support all team members

India are trailing the five-match Test series, having lost their first game at Edgbaston last week.

Published: 08th August 2018 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

While many point out the oddity in seeing a players' spouse among the whole team, others slam that the Indian cricket team was at London meeting High Commissioner and not 'a family function'. | BCCI/Twitter

By PTI

LONDON: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has called on fans to support the entire team and not focus on just one or two players.

Addressing a gathering of senior diplomats, business chiefs and politicians at a special reception hosted by the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Y K Sinha at his London residence yesterday evening, the batsman praised his fellow teammates for their hardwork.

"We as a team love playing with each other and play with a lot of passion. I would just say to the fans to support the whole team because we all are giving our best efforts and we all want to win together," said Kohli, who was accompanied by his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.

"It's not about individuals or one or two players, it's about Team India together and that's the passion everyone should carry off the field as well," he said.

Kohli, alongside the rest of his squad, interacted with the guests at the reception, signed autographs and posed for selfies.

It is always wonderful to come to London and interact with people who love the game, he said.

The reception in honour of the Indian cricket team was hosted by the High Commissioner ahead of the second Test against England at Lord's, starting tomorrow.

"The whole team has played very well. We lost (the first Test), but we lost narrowly. And, I am confident that at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket, we will win and go on to win the series," said Sinha, praising Kohli as the "greatest batsman in the world".

India are trailing the five-match Test series, having lost their first game at Edgbaston last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virat Kohli Indian High Commissioner Y K Sinha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema