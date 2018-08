Women's T20 Challenger Trophy: Krutika Chaudhari replaces injured Fatima Jaffer in India Green squad

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The women's selection committee has named Krutika Chaudhari as the replacement for injured Fatima Jaffer in the India Green squad for the upcoming Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy from August 14-21 at Alur, Bengaluru.

Fatima is suffering from a knee injury and will undergo rehab.

The updated India Green squad is as below.

India Green: Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Monikha Das, Arundathi Reddy, Sushma Verma (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Krutika Chaudhari, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sukanya Parida, Jhulan Goswami, Sajana S.