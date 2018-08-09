After Edgbaston thriller, India faces another acid Test in Lord's

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli has changed the XI in each of the 36 Tests he has led India in. The second Test against England, starting at Lord’s on Thursday, will be his 37th as skipper where he will be changing the combination again. India are set to recall Cheteshwar Pujara in place of opener Shikhar Dhawan.

The left-hander had a forgettable outing in the first Test at Edgbaston, scoring 26 and 13, apart from dropping two catches in the slips.

The lives he offered in the second innings to Sam Curran and Adil Rashid helped England swell their lead, which ultimately proved enough for them to go 1-0 up in the Pataudi Trophy.

The Indians are also pondering an additional spinner. It will be either Kuldeep Yadav or Ravindra Jadeja. The decision will be taken on Thursday morning as the team-management believes the pitch, which has a tinge of live grass, will assist the spinners as the match progresses.

If India decides to field another spinner, then Umesh Yadav is likely to miss out since the think-tank believes benching Hardik Pandya would weaken the batting. Speaking ahead of the match on Wednesday, skipper Kohli revealed two spinners is a possibility on a surface which he termed dry.

“It could be a tempting thought. Just walking here, the pitch looked very hard and the surface looked very dry. It has been very hot in London the last couple of months. There is good grass cover and that is required basically to keep the wicket together, otherwise, it is going to be very difficult to hold it together. It is a tempting thought to field two spinners but we have to take a call on that depending on team balance. But two spinners are definitely in contention,” he said.

Lord’s, historically, hasn’t favoured spinners. Even Australian great Shane Warne never got a five-wicket haul at the venue. But of late, spinners have liked bowling on the dry surface. Though it is true that India are considering two tweakers after looking at the surface, their thought has been influenced by the way England’s batsmen played Ravichandran Ashwin in the first Test.

While bringing in an additional spinner would strengthen India’s bowling, Kohli wants his batsmen to be more composed in the middle and not to be aggressive.

It is in complete contrast to what the captain had said in recent times. He had often asked his batsmen to show more intent, even while defending and leaving deliveries.

At Edgbaston, India’s batsmen seemed to be in a hurry and played loose shots, which eventually left the captain waging a lone battle.

With India opting to play five batsmen, the team-management seems to be of the view that Pujara at No 3 will bring more stability and won’t expose the middle- order to the new ball too early.

Though his form in county cricket wasn’t good, the team reckons his experience of playing in these conditions would help.

(With agency inputs) venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com