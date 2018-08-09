Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka get first win of ODI series against South Africa

Dasun Shanaka hit a quickfire 65 as Sri Lanka blasted 306-7 off 39 overs. With a prolonged rain stoppage, South Africa were set a target of 191 from 21 overs.

After Hashim Amla made 40 and Jean-Paul Duminy 38, the tourists lost key wickets and went into the final over needing eight runs. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka beat South Africa by three runs in a tense rain-hit clash to end their losing streak in the one day series in the fourth game in Pallekele on Wednesday.

Dasun Shanaka hit a quickfire 65 as Sri Lanka blasted 306-7 off 39 overs. With a prolonged rain stoppage, South Africa were set a target of 191 from 21 overs.

After Hashim Amla made 40 and Jean-Paul Duminy 38, the tourists lost key wickets and went into the final over needing eight runs. But David Miller was bowled with Suranga Lakmal's first ball and tail enders Junior Dala and Lungi Ngidi were then unable to hit the ball. South Africa finished on 187-9.

