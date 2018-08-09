Home Sport Cricket

Toss delayed by rain at Lord's

The Indian team would expect its floundering batsmen to take more responsibility in pursuit of a series-levelling win at the Lord's.

Joe Root

England captain Joe Root, left, and India captain Virat Kohli hold the Test match trophy. (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Intermittent rain delayed the start of the second Test between India and England here today.

Hosts England lead the five-match series after their 31-run victory in the gripping first Test at Birmingham.

If captain Virat Kohli had got support from his batting colleagues in Birmingham, the scenario would have been completely different.

The world number one Test side came close to taking the lead but fell short in the end.

India could make changes in the playing XI.

