Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli has got best technique in world, says Steve Waugh

Kohli has scored 5754 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 54.28. He also amassed 9779 runs in 211 ODIs at 58.2 and 2102 runs at 48.8 in 62 T20Is.

Published: 09th August 2018 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli​

Indian captain Virat Kohli (File | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh says "big occasion player" Virat Kohli has the best batting technique among the current cricketers in the world.

Drawing a comparison with legends such as Brian Lara and Vivian Richards, Waugh said Kohli has shown all the traits of a great batsman.

"He (Kohli) has got the game to survive anywhere, I think he's got the best technique of anyone in world cricket," Waugh was quoted as saying in Cricket.com.au.

"He and AB de Villiers have got the best techniques, and AB de Villiers is not playing Test cricket so that makes him (Kohli) the stand-out player.

"And he likes the big occasion like (Brian) Lara and Tendulkar and (Viv) Richards and Javed Miandad and all the great batsmen. They want the big occasion and that brings out the best in their cricket," he added.

Kohli has scored 5754 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 54.28. He also amassed 9779 runs in 211 ODIs at 58.2 and 2102 runs at 48.8 in 62 T20Is.

Kohli blasted 149 and 51 runs in the first and second innings against England in the opening Test to become the seventh India batsman and the first since Sachin Tendulkar (in June 2011) to top the ICC rankings for Test batsmen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Steve Waugh Virat Kohli best technique

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects