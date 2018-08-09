Home Sport Cricket

Wriddhiman Saha returns after surgery, to begin rehab after 3 weeks

Saha will begin his rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after completing a mandatory three-week rest period.

Published: 09th August 2018 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Wriddhiman Saha

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (File | AP )

By PTI

KOLKATA: Back to country after undergoing a shoulder surgery in Manchester, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha says the recovery period seems more difficult than facing fast bowlers.

His right hand heavily strapped from below the elbow, Saha returned this morning after his laberal repair surgery at the Arm Clinic in Manchester.

Saha will begin his rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after completing a mandatory three-week rest period.

"It's very difficult. You cannot move the hand and I have to keep it in one position. It's more difficult than facing pacers. But this is the only way to go forward and make a comeback. I just have to go by it," said Saha.

The agile Bengal stumper, first had injury problem during the tour of South Africa, and had returned early to nurse his hamstring.

During the Indian Premier League, Saha suffered a thumb injury that kept him out of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.

It was later discovered that Saha was carrying a shoulder injury that ruled him out of contention for the ongoing tour of England.

The Australia Test series begins in December 6, which may be a realistic chance of Saha's comeback plans.

"It's still a long way to go for the Australia tour (in December). Let's see, I'm keeping my fingers crossed," he said.

"Injuries are part and parcel of a sportsperson's career. But one should not play with injury. Normally in 55 per cent cases this injury does not recur after it's healed. It all depends the way I recover and how I recover. I don't want to fasten it and take my time. I want to go slow so that this does not aggravate," he said.

Dinesh Karthik is keeping wickets for India with 20-year old Rishabh Pant selected as his back-up during the ongoing Test series in England.

Saha has played 32 Tests so far, scoring 1164 runs with three centuries. He has taken 75 catches and effected 10 stumpings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wriddhiman Saha surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects