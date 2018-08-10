Home Sport Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara run-out again as India collapse to 15-3 in between Lord's showers

As inclement weather stopped play at 8.3 overs, skipper Virat Kohli remained not out on three. This was after Murali Vijay (0) and KL Rahul (8) were dismissed in the first session by James Anderson.

Published: 10th August 2018 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Pujara has now been involved seven out of the 10 Indian run-outs in the past few Test matches. (Photo | AP)

Pujara has now been involved seven out of the 10 Indian run-outs in the past few Test matches. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Cheteshwar Pujara maintained his horrible track record of getting run-out as India looked down the barrel at 15 for 3 against England at tea on the second day of the second Test at the Lord's.

Pujara, who had stonewalled for 25 balls in overcast condition tapped before getting run out.

Pujara has now been involved seven out of the 10 Indian run-outs in the past few Test matches.

As inclement weather stopped play at 8.3 overs, skipper Virat Kohli remained not out on three. This was after Murali Vijay (0) and KL Rahul (8) were dismissed in the first session by James Anderson (2/6).

It was ironical that players were racing off the ground a ball earlier as it started drizzling only to be called back by the umpires. Off the very next ball, Pujara got run-out and play was halted immediately after that.

It was completely Kohli's fault as called and ran but said no mid-pitch after he spotted Olliver Pope converging on the ball.

Pujara was left stranded, albeit he tried making it to the non-striker's end, only to find that Kohli had backtracked and made the crease safely. Pope completed the formalities by whipping off the bails.

This was after Anderson took two wickets in the space of 15 balls as he sent the Indian top-order reeling in a 31-minute passage of play.

Under intense cloud cover, the Indian top-order had a testing time against Anderson and Stuart Broad (0-7).

Vijay looked to leave well, but played an uncharacteristic flick shot to a late outswinger from Anderson, and was bowled for a five-ball duck.

Rahul (8) left well against Broad and managed to score two boundaries as well. Leaving against Anderson though was a sterner challenge, as he nicked one in the seventh over and was caught behind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara India vs England Lord's showers second Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala