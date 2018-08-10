England win toss, elect to bowl against India in second Test

By PTI

LONDON: England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second cricket Test at Lord's here today.

With the opening day being washed out, the second Test has been reduced to a four-day affair.

India brought Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav in the playing XI, while England Chris Woakes replaced Ben Stokes, who is facing trial for affray.

England had won the opening Test by 31 runs.

Teams:

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.