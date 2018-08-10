Home Sport Cricket

England win toss, elect to bowl against India in second Test

India brought Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav in the playing XI, while England Chris Woakes replaced Ben Stokes, who is facing trial for affray.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second cricket Test at Lord's. (Photo | BCCI/Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second cricket Test at Lord's here today.

With the opening day being washed out, the second Test has been reduced to a four-day affair.

India brought Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav in the playing XI, while England Chris Woakes replaced Ben Stokes, who is facing trial for affray.

England had won the opening Test by 31 runs.

Teams:

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs India Test cricket Joe Root Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi