Justice Lodha shocked as SC eases BCCI reform grip

By Pradeep Magazine
Express News Service

 NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s on Thursday ordered the Board of Control for Cricket in India to adopt a new consitution following guidelines laid down by the Lodha Commission. However, dilution of certain key points has surprised Justice R M Lodha himself.

“I’m wondering what principle did the court apply while changing some of our recommendations when it had already passed its order and the board had exhausted all its legal options,” he said after the Supreme Court ordered the BCCI to adopt the new constitution.

Justice Lodha’s observations suggest the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra may have violated legal principles in making changes to the original order passed by Justice T S Thakur almost two years ago. The former Chief Justice of India sought to understand the legal yardstick the Supreme Court adopted in changing its July 18, 2016, order which had accepted the Lodha panel recommendations in toto.

Thursday’s order made three significant changes, including in the one-state-one-vote principle and the the cooling off period.

what irks lodha
One-state-one-vote formula scrapped
Multiple associations from Maharashtra (Mumbai, Maharashtra, Vidarbha) & Gujarat (Gujarat, Baroda, Saurashtra) will now have voting rights. Lodha panel had recommended that they take turns in voting
Cooling off period
Office bearers in BCCI or state units have to take a break of three years after two terms in office. Lodha panel wanted cooling off after each term
Voting rights restored
In the previous order, voting rights of Railways, Services & Universities were taken away. The court now says they can vote, but the voters have to be former cricketers who played for them

