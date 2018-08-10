Home Sport Cricket

Rain stops play on day two after England's James Anderson strikes early against India in second Test

England reduced India to 11 for two in 6.3 overs before heavens opened up to halt the proceedings.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

India's Murali Vijay leaves the pitch after he is bowled by England's James Anderson during the second day of the second test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Rain interrupted play on the second day of the second cricket Test between India and England at Lord's here today.

After rain washed out the opening day without a ball being bowled, England skipper Joe Root today won the toss and elected to field against India.

England then reduced India to 11 for two in 6.3 overs before heavens opened up to halt the proceedings.

At the break, Cheteshwar Pujara, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the playing XI, was at one and giving him company was skipper Virat Kohli (1).

England won the first Test by 31 runs.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 11 for 2 in 6.3 overs (KL Rahul 8; J Anderson 6/2)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs India Virat Kohli Joe Root James Anderson Test cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi