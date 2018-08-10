Rain stops play on day two after England's James Anderson strikes early against India in second Test

By PTI

LONDON: Rain interrupted play on the second day of the second cricket Test between India and England at Lord's here today.

After rain washed out the opening day without a ball being bowled, England skipper Joe Root today won the toss and elected to field against India.

England then reduced India to 11 for two in 6.3 overs before heavens opened up to halt the proceedings.

At the break, Cheteshwar Pujara, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the playing XI, was at one and giving him company was skipper Virat Kohli (1).

England won the first Test by 31 runs.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 11 for 2 in 6.3 overs (KL Rahul 8; J Anderson 6/2)