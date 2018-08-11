Home Sport Cricket

Good to see Ishant Sharma leading attack: Ashish Nehra

Sharma bagged seven wickets in the lung-opener against England at Birmingham, including a five-for in the second innings, albeit in a losing cause as the visitors fell short by 31 runs.

Published: 11th August 2018 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels that presently India has a potent fast bowling unit, and is particularly pleased with the display of seasoned seamer Ishant Sharma in the first Test of the current series in England.

Sharma bagged seven wickets in the lung-opener against England at Birmingham, including a five-for in the second innings, albeit in a losing cause as the visitors fell short by 31 runs.

"We have a huge number of options, but the more important thing is quality. We have 6-7 fast bowlers and one or two come in behind also and they have quality," Nehra, an expert with official broadcasters Sony Pictures Network, told a select group of reporters here.

"In the first Test match we managed to pick 20 wickets and, more importantly, somebody like Ishant Sharma - leading from the front after playing so many Test matches - that was good to see," he said.

The former left-arm pacer was of the view that Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj were coming up in the ranks.

"Mohammed Shami was struggling with injuries, not easy to come back, and bowled his heart out (in the first Test). We have Umesh Yadav, who has heaps of talent. You have Jasprit Bumrah, who has done so well, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who has been injured, but in One Dayers he is your number one guy."

"Another two guys I see coming up are Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj. They both have been part of India A squad (and) I have (also) seen them closely in RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore). All of them have heaps of talent," said Nehra.

"We have an experienced bowling attack on this tour. All in all we have a very good fast bowling unit," explained the 39-year-old ex-cricketer.

Nehra, who played 120 ODIs, believes that though all-rounder Hardik Pandya has improved as a bowler, he still needs a cushion and there is a long way ahead for the Baroda player.

"I personally feel when he (Hardik) is playing as a fifth bowler (in Tests), or in even T20s or One Dayers, then we need some cushion behind him. Because he is not somebody who is bowling 10 overs consistently. At times we have six batters but nobody bowls."

"He (Hardik)has done well, shown some improvement in his graph, but he has not reached that way (position) that he is your fifth bowler in 50 over (game)," Nehra pointed out.

"But in Leeds, captain (Virat Kohli) gave him the new ball ahead of Shardul Thakur, so captain is showing faith in him. As a bowler he is improving, but still there is a long way to go and you cannot say he is your certain fifth bowler," Nehra said.

While Nehra termed India as one of the top contenders for next year's World Cup to be in England, he expected Bhuvaneshwar and Bumrah as part of that squad.

"We have Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, they are your number one (bowlers) in One Dayers and T20s. Third I feel, Umesh Yadav is good, but you are in search is for the fourth and the fifth spot."

"World Cup is still a year away. We have enough resources and I feel when it comes to World Cup, the Indian team is a top contender. We have enough options, (but) those two are certain for sure-- Bhuvi and Bumrah," he remarked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashish Nehra Ishant Sharma England Vs India Lord's Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala