Mohammad Ashraful eyes Bangladesh return after five-year ban over fixing

Ashraful said that he has been waiting for the day for quite long and asserted that making a comeback for his national side would be a great achievement for him.

DHAKA: Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Ashraful, has expressed hope of making a comeback after his five-year ban for involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in the 2013 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

With the international ban ending on August 13, the 34-year-old will be eligible to represent the national side.

"I have been waiting for August 13, 2018, for a long time now. It has been more than five years since the day I admitted my involvement. Although I have played domestic cricket in the last two seasons, there is now nothing preventing me from being eligible for national selection," Ashraful said to a a sports news website on Friday.

In June 2014, the BPL's anti-corruption tribunal had banned Ashraful for eight years beside fining 10 lakh Bangladeshi Taka.

However later in September of the same year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's disciplinary panel reduced the ban to five years.

