Pakistan bowler Sohail Tanvir fined for making obscene gesture during CPL match

By UNI

GUYANA: Pakistan left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for making an obscene gesture during Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Tanvir accepted the sanction handed to him by match referee Denavon Hayles.

The CPL witnessed a moment of high controversy on Friday during the 17th over of the Patriots innings, when Tanvir dismissed Australian Ben Cutting with a yorker for 15 and gave a send-off to the batsman by raising his middle fingers.

Tanvir was the highest wicket-taker in the previous season, and was subsequently retained by the Warriors, for the maximum price of US 160,000 dollar.