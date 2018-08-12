Home Sport Cricket

Broad and Anderson leave England on brink of win against India

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, removed both India openers before lunch and Broad followed up in the second session.

Published: 12th August 2018 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Broad and Anderson

England's James Anderson, right, with Stuart Broad ( Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: New-ball veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad were both in the wickets as England eyed a crushing victory over India in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday.

India were 66 for their six in their second innings, still 223 runs adrift of England's first-innings 396 for seven declared, when rain led to an early tea on the fourth day.

Also Read | England vs India: Ton-up Chris Woakes more than just Ben Stokes stand-in

Despite rain having washed out the whole of Thursday's first day and much of Friday's second, England were now just four wickets away from going 2-0 up in this five-match series after a 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week. 

Anderson started Sunday on 99 Test wickets in 23 Tests at Lord's following his first-innings haul of five for 20 in India's meagre 107 all out.

As in that innings, Sunday's overcast conditions were ideal for the 36-year-old Lancashire swing bowler.

And having bowled Murali Vijay for nought in the first innings, it was not long before Anderson had him caught behind for the opener's second duck this match to become the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord's.

Fellow opener KL Rahul fell for 10 when, playing across the line, he was lbw to Anderson.

India were 17 for two when rain forced an early lunch, with Anderson having then taken two for eight in five overs.

Rahul's exit gave Anderson, fifth in the all-time standings, his 551st Test wicket.

Anderson was now just 12 shy of the 563 Test wickets taken by Glenn McGrath. The Australia great has taken the most Test wickets by any paceman. 

The top three places all belong to spinners, with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan leading the way on 800 Test wickets.

But with the remainder of this innings and three more Tests against India to come, Anderson could overtake McGrath before the end of this series.

