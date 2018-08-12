Home Sport Cricket

England declare at 396-7, lead by 289 runs, against India in second Test

Chris Woakes was 137 not out, his maiden Test century, after Sam Curran was last man out for a brisk 40 that included a six off Mohammed Shami.

Published: 12th August 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

England's Chris Woakes plays a shot off the bowling of India's Mohammed Shami during the third day of the second Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Saturday, August 11, 2018. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: England declared on 396 for seven in reply to India's first-innings 107, a lead of 289 runs, on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's on Sunday.

Chris Woakes was 137 not out, his maiden Test century, after Sam Curran was last man out for a brisk 40 that included a six off Mohammed Shami.

England added a further 39 runs in 36 minutes after resuming on their overnight 357 for six before captain Joe Root declared in a match where the whole of the first day and much of the second was lost to rain.  

England lead this five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs India Lord's test England Declare

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual