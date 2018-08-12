England declare at 396-7, lead by 289 runs, against India in second Test

By AFP

LONDON: England declared on 396 for seven in reply to India's first-innings 107, a lead of 289 runs, on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's on Sunday.

Chris Woakes was 137 not out, his maiden Test century, after Sam Curran was last man out for a brisk 40 that included a six off Mohammed Shami.

England added a further 39 runs in 36 minutes after resuming on their overnight 357 for six before captain Joe Root declared in a match where the whole of the first day and much of the second was lost to rain.

England lead this five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.