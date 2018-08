By PTI

LONDON: ​India were 17 for two in their second innings at lunch on day four, trailing England by 272 runs in the second Test here today.

Early lunch was taken due to rain with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane batting on five and one respectively.

Earlier today, England declared their first innings at 396 for seven.

Brief scores: India 107 and 17/2 in nine overs.

England 396/7 decl in 88.1 overs (Woakes 137 not out, Bairstow 93; Shami 3/96).