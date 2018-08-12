Home Sport Cricket

James Anderson becomes 1st bowler to take 100 wickets at Lord's

Anderson is only the second bowler, after legendary Sri Lankan spinner, Muttiah Muralitharan, to have claimed 100 Test wickets at a single venue.

Published: 12th August 2018

James Anderson

England pacer Anderson is in a raging form in the ongoing Test against India and has already scalped seven Indian wickets (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: England fast bowler James Anderson on Sunday became the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets here at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

The 36-year-old achieved the feat on day four of the second Test in the ongoing five-match Test series against India, and it was India's opening batsman Murali Vijay who became his 100th Test wicket.

Vijay knicked a quick delivery off Anderson and wicket-keeper Johnny Barstow made no mistake behind the stumps. The bowler celebrated his 100th wicket in a thrilling fashion along with his fellow teammates, who applauded the bowler for the achievement.

Anderson is only the second bowler, after legendary Sri Lankan spinner, Muttiah Muralitharan, to have claimed 100 Test wickets at a single venue, who has achieved the same feat on three different cricket grounds in Sri Lanka.

Anderson is in a raging form in the ongoing Test against India and has already scalped seven Indian wickets in the match so far, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Meanwhile, rain has disrupted the fourth day's play at Lord's, where India are trailing the second innings by 272 runs with 8 wickets remaining.

