Home Sport Cricket

England vs India: Virat Kohli admits selection has been off, tells batsmen to keep it simple

India could only make 107 and 130 in the second Test and will need to avoid a loss in the third game - due to start on August 18 in Nottingham - to stay alive.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli | AP

By PTI

LONDON: India captain Virat Kohli conceded that team combination was "a bit off" in the lost second Test against England and urged his struggling batsmen to "keep it simple" in the head to save the ongoing series.

"I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. We have a chance to correct that next game. (At) Two-nil down the only option is to come out positive, make it 2-1 and make it an exciting series from there," Kohli said after the team lost by an innings and 159 runs to be 0-2 down in the five-match series.

CLICK HERE TO READ VIRAT KOHLI'S POST-MATCH RESPONSE

India could only make 107 and 130 in the second Test and will need to avoid a loss in the third game - due to start on August 18 in Nottingham - to stay alive.

Kohli reiterated that his batsmen's problem is more mental than technical.

"I don't see any technical deficiency. If a batsman is clear in the head and he's clear about the plans he's taking, then if the ball does something off the pitch, you're able to counter it," said Kohli at the post-match media interaction.

The weather also did not favour India, who batted in overcast conditions while England scored their runs in bright sunshine on day three.

"A lot of people are talking about the conditions, that we batted during a difficult time. On the day that was good, we had to bowl. And again, today was overcast and we had to bat. If we think about these things, we won't be able to plan for the future.

"There is nothing to be gained from thinking about what has happened and thinking what if. Going ahead in this series, we need to look at the mistakes we've made in this game and correct them.A sportsman has no other options," felt the captain.

Bowlers did well in the series opener but were not consistent enough at Lord's, he said.

"You can't control the toss or the weather. We didn't play good cricket in this game. We bowled well in the beginning but didn't hit our areas consistently. We didn't get enough chances in the field to miss any, but with bat and ball we could have done much better than we did."

Kohli said that no particular batsman could be blamed for this failure.

"Right now, it's not purely thinking that the openers haven't fired or the middle order hasn't done well, because as a batting unit, we haven't done well in this game as a whole.

"It's very difficult to pinpoint anyone. All we have to do is gear up for the next game, come out positive and not think about that I've done well... It's all about making the team win, and doing anything that we can to make that happen."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Engand vs India England Test Series Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener