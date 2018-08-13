Steve Smith's experience is useful for team: Barbados Tridents skipper Jason holder after CPL win

By ANI

BARBADOS: West Indies bowler Jason Holder, who is leading Barbados Tridents in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has said that former Australian captain Steve Smith is helping the team with a "wealth of knowledge on the field."

The comment came after Smith played his debut match at CPL, where he helped Tridents register a 30-run victory over Shoaib Malik-led Guyana Amazon Warriors.

"Definitely it does (help having Smith's experience). We've got a wealth of knowledge on the field," Cricket.com.au quoted Holder, as saying.

"Smithy was a successful captain. He shared a lot of knowledge," he added.

Smith, along with young West Indies batsman, Shai Hope, built a steady third-wicket partnership of 105 runs to stabilize his team's position after they lost two early wickets at a meagre score of 11 runs.

He contributed 41 runs to the scorecard, before getting out at one of Imran Tahir's deceiving deliveries.

The Australian batsman is currently serving a 12-month ban from International cricket for his alleged role in the massive ball-tampering scandal during the third Test match against South Africa at New Lands.

Barbados Trident's next encounter is with Keiron Pollard-led St. Lucia Stars on August 18.