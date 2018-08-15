Home Sport Cricket

AITA not to vote for Davis Cup changes

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) will say ‘no’ when the proposed Davis Cup changes will be put to a vote at the International Tennis Federation’s AGM in Florida.

Published: 15th August 2018

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : It's official. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) will say ‘no’ when the proposed Davis Cup changes will be put to a vote at the International Tennis Federation’s AGM in Florida on  Thursday. The changes, which include radically altering the existing format (best of five to three, removing four knock-out ro­unds spread through the season for a single one week wind­ow in November at a neutral venue), needs a two-thirds majority for the resolution to pass. 

While initial reports suggest the vote might be too close to call, India, whose teams have pu­nched above their weight in the competition, want the existing format to remain. “We are obvio­usly going to say no at the vote,” AITA’s secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee told Express. “This is also what the players, ca­ptain and coach want. We were against it when ITF initially listed the new proposals, we are against it now, And we will be against it during the vote.”    

The Davis Cup enjoys intense popularity with traditionalists but the ITF wants a ‘yes’ mandate. They believe this overhaul will make the elite — the likes of Rafael Nadal — embrace it more among other things. Interesti­ngly, the Spaniard has welcomed the proposals but not everyone is on the same page. For insta­n­ce, Yannick Noah, France’s capt­ain, said ‘it would be the end’.

