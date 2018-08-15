Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes could be played if he says he is available: Nasser Hussain

Ben Stokes was found not guilty at Bristol Crown Court yesterday and has subsequently been added to England's squad to face India at Trent Bridge.

Published: 15th August 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain ( Photo | AFP )

By PTI

LONDON: Former captain Nasser Hussain says Ben Stokes could be picked for England's third Test against India but encouraged the all-rounder to "have a hard look at himself" after his affray trial concluded.

Also Read | Cleared Ben Stokes fuels fiery debate about his future

"As far as selection goes, Ben is one of the best XI cricketers in the country and has been found innocent in a court of law, although, obviously, (coach) Trevor Bayliss and (captain) Joe Root have to look at Ben mentally," Hussain told Sky Sports News.

Stokes was found not guilty at Bristol Crown Court yesterday and has subsequently been added to England's squad to face India at Trent Bridge.

The 27-year-old missed the second Test at Lord's while attending his trial.

"I am amazed how well he has coped mentally over the last few months with this hanging over him and as long as they feel he is mentally fit for selection then they should pick him.

"Ben is a pretty simple guy - he is most comfortable, most happy playing cricket for England.

He loves it. It's all he wants to do, to be honest. If he says he is available to play then Joe, who knows him well, will want him back.

"Importantly, I think Stokes needs to have a long, hard look at himself - it's a couple of times now he has been in the press for the wrong reasons.

" The temperamental all-rounder played a key role in England's 31-run win over India in the series opener at Birmingham.

"The Ben I know and who I see around the cricket team is a popular, unassuming, down-to-earth, very pleasant individual that will stay after a game and do autographs with kids for an hour and give his time.

"But I only see Stokes at cricket, so Ben has to make a decision - the image we see of him at cricket is probably not the image that has been portrayed over the last six months in the newspapers," Husain said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ben Stokes Nasser Hussain England vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Let us take a look at how The New Indian Express reported the Indian Independence in 1947.
Here's how Express covered India's Independence in 1947
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala as red alert issued in 12 districts