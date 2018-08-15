Home Sport Cricket

Duleep opportunity for national team aspirants

With the Indian team failing miserably in England, the Duleep Trophy to be played betw­e­en Indian Red, India Blue, India Gr­een from August 17 has ga­ined importance. In the past, this competition

Published: 15th August 2018

Abhinav Mukund

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : With the Indian team failing miserably in England, the Duleep Trophy to be played betw­e­en Indian Red, India Blue, India Gr­een from August 17 has ga­ined importance. In the past, this competition had been timed poorly. But with the selectors looking for replacements to revive the sagging fortunes of the national team, performance in Dindigul might get rewarded.

“Duleep Trophy is a window to Test cricket and very important to the players. This edition is more important, as the selectors will be watching. Those who perform have a good chance to get picked for the last two Tests against England,’’ said D Vasu, coach of India Red.

Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni are some of the prominent names in India Blue. Led by Abhinav Mu­k­und, India Red have the likes of Baba Aparajith, Mihir Hirwani,   Parvez Rasool, R Gurbani and A Mithun. Under Parthiv Patel, India Green has Gurkeerat Ma­nn, Baba Indrajith, Jalaj Saxena, Karn Sharma and K Vignesh. “All the teams have a mix of experience and youth. All of them will be eager to prove a point and capture the attention of the selectors. I believe this year’s Duleep will be highly competitive and one would see some noteworthy performances,’’ opined former India cricketer M Venkataramana. “The pitch (in Dindigul) has excellent bounce. The outfield is also nice. Bowlers will get good purchase’’ he added.

With batting being India’s major concern, opening in particular, Abhinav might be closely watched. “Abhinav had a to­ugh start (West Indies and England) in his Test career. After that he has been in and out. But now he has the experience of almost 9000 runs in first-class cr­icket. Survival at the highest level is about the mind. Wi­th some luck and ha­rd work, he can co­me back. This tournament is an excellent opportunity for him,’’ opined Vasu.

There are several in the three teams who have done well at the U-19 level, but not been able to make an impact in the senior circuit. “You need time to mature as a first-class cricketer. If we remain patient and give them opportunities, they will deliver. Genuine talent does not vanish overnight,’’ said Vasu.India Red have spinners like Hirwani and Rasool. “Both are exciting prospects and consistent performances in the next six months can change their career paths,’’ observed the former Tamil Nadu all-rounder.ashok.v@newindianexpress.com

