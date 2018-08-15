Home Sport Cricket

Former team India Test captain Ajit Wadekar passes away

Ajit Wadekar had made his first-class debut in 1958, before making his foray into international cricket in 1966.

Published: 15th August 2018 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ajit Wadekar

Former cricketer Ajit Wadekar (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricket team captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday night after suffering from prolonged illness in Mumbai.

He was 77 years old. Wadekar had represented India in 37 Test matches from 1966 and 1974.

He had made his first-class debut in 1958, before making his foray into international cricket in 1966.

He had also been considered as one of the finest fielders. The Union Government had honoured him with the Arjuna Award (1967) and Padmashri (1972), India's fourth highest civilian honour.

