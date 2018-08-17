Home Sport Cricket

Trevor Bayliss calls on Ben Stokes to make public apology

Stokes was cleared of any affray charges on Tuesday following a trial in Bristol Crown Court, putting an end to a court case that went on for nearly 11 months.

England's coach Trevor Bayliss and Ben Stokes, right, plays with a pink ball during a training session ahead of the day-night Test. | AP

England's coach Trevor Bayliss (L) and Ben Stokes (R). (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: England coach Trevor Bayliss has urged troubled all-rounder Ben Stokes to make a public apology after his acquittal for affray following his involvement in a brawl in Bristol last September.

Following his acquittal, Stokes, who had missed England's innings and 159-run win in the second Test against India at Lord's, was included to the 13-member team for the third Test starting on Saturday.

Bayliss revealed today that Stokes had apologised to his team-mates in New Zealand earlier this year and said a public apology might be round the corner.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes not assured automatic selection: England coach Trevor Bayliss

"When he came out to New Zealand after the Ashes tour that he missed, he addressed the players in the changing room when he first arrived.

So from our point of view, his contrition was evident for the boys in the team," Bayliss told reporters.

"I think it was important to actually apologise to the boys in the team, management of the team and management at the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), who had to go through a lot of extra activities to work our way through it."

Asked if Stokes should issue a public apology, Bayliss said: "I'm sure something will be forthcoming.

"That'll be up to Ben and his management team, I suppose."

Stokes still have to face a Cricket Discipline Commission inquiry into the events on September 25 and a possible charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

Stokes was involved in a street fight with two men near the Mbargo nightclub in the Clifton area of Bristol after England's one-day international win against West Indies in September last year.

Stokes was accused of knocking two men unconscious during the incident and was arrested in the early hours of September 25.

