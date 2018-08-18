Indian players wear black armbands as mark of respect to Ajit Wadekar

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: The Indian cricketers today wore black arm bands on the first day of the third Test against England here as a mark of respect to former captain Ajit Wadekar, who passed away on August 15.

Just before the start of the day's play, the Indian players, led by Virat Kohli, were seen wearing black arm bands in memory of the departed former skipper.

Wadekar, who led India to their first away series victory in West Indies and England in 1971, died in Mumbai on August 15 after a prolonged illness. He was 77.

England won the toss and put India in to bat. The home team is leading the five-match series 2-0.