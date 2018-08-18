Pitch will determine if India play six batsmen against England: Virat Kohli

By UNI

India could bolster their line-up with a sixth specialist batsman for the third test against England starting at Trent Bridge on Saturday, captain Virat Kohli said on Friday.

Kohli added his decision would hinge on the wicket but also called on his frontline batsmen to rise to the challenge and prevent a 3-0 defeat in the five-match series.

"Well it depends on what the surface is like.

If there is going to be enough assistance for the bowlers then the extra batter might come into play," Kohli told a news conference at Nottingham.

"If the pitch is going to be even for batting and bowling then picking up 20 wickets will be the priority.

The batsmen will have to take responsibility and get runs on the board.

"It is not about saving one discipline, it is about one discipline taking responsibility of their job and the other discipline taking responsibility of theirs.

Both possibilities are there looking at how exciting or spicy the pitch is.

" India lost the opening test by 31 runs before Joe Root's side thrashed the visitors by an innings at Lord's to go 2-0 up.

Kohli struggled with a back problem during that match but the skipper said he had recovered fully. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah could come back into the side after recovering from a thumb injury.

"Very excited with Jasprit getting fit again," Kohli said.

"He is an attacking bowler. He bowls attacking lines and length. He is very consistent in hitting the areas required at test level. He is one guy who is really aggressive in his mind.