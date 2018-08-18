Home Sport Cricket

Third Test: England win toss and opt to field; Rishabh Pant to make debut

India has handed the Test cap to Rishabh Pant who replaces Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper. Jasprit Bumrah comes into the side after missing the first two Tests. 

Published: 18th August 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Joe Root

England captain Joe Root, left, and India captain Virat Kohli hold the Test match trophy. (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to field against India in the third cricket Test at Trent Bridge here today.

India made three changes to the playing XI, handing young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant his maiden Test cap, while fit-again Jasprit Bumrah was back in the fold replacing Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan came in for Murali Vijay.

England made just one change, bringing in all-rounder Ben Stokes in place of Sam Curran.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs India England Wins Toss Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah Third Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Pranab Mukherjee, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
For representational purposes
Kerala Floods: How to Charge your mobile phone using battery 
Gallery
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain