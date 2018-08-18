Third Test: England win toss and opt to field; Rishabh Pant to make debut

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to field against India in the third cricket Test at Trent Bridge here today.

India made three changes to the playing XI, handing young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant his maiden Test cap, while fit-again Jasprit Bumrah was back in the fold replacing Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan came in for Murali Vijay.

England made just one change, bringing in all-rounder Ben Stokes in place of Sam Curran.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson