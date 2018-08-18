Third Test: Kohli and Rahane help India to 307-6 against England

By Associated Press

NOTTINGHAM: India captain Virat Kohli fell three runs short of a century as India produced an improved batting display to reach 307-6 at stumps on the first day of the third test against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Chris Woakes (3-75) reduced India to 82-3 at lunch after Joe Root had made the tourists bat but Kohli (97) and Ajinkya Rahane (81) put on 159 for the fourth wicket India's first century stand of the series to take control.

However, England hit back in the final session as Alastair Cook took a stunning catch off the bowling of Stuart Broad (1-64) to remove Rahane.

Spinner Adil Rashid took only the one wicket but it was the most important dismissal for England with Kohli caught at slip by the recalled Ben Stokes.

James Anderson (1-52) then had Hardik Pandya caught behind with the final ball of the day to leave the match evenly poised at the close, though India will be encouraged by its batting display.

Rishabh Pant, a 20-year-old wicketkeeper making his debut, was unbeaten on 22.

India trails 2-0 in the five-match series after disappointing batting efforts led to defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's.