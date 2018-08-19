England Test: India reach 124-2 in second innings at stumps of second day

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: India were 124 for two in their second innings against England at stumps on the second day of the third cricket Test, here today.

India, thus, took an overall lead of 292 runs over England with eight wickets in hand.

India had earlier bowled out England for 161 in their first innings.

England were bundled out in 38.

2 overs after India had posted 329 in the first innings.

Hardik Pandya shone with the ball for India with figures of five for 28.

At the close of play, Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 33, while skipper Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 8.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 329 & 124 for two in 31 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 44, KL Rahul 36, Cheteshwar Pujara 33 not out; Adil Rashid 1/23).

England 1st innings: 161 all out in 38.2 overs (Jos Buttler 39; Hardik Pandya 5/28).