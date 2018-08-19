Home Sport Cricket

I analysed my batting a lot after Lords's Test: Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli's 97 propelled India to 307 for six at stumps on the first day of the third Test.

Published: 19th August 2018 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rahane

India's Ajinkya Rahane bats during the first day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane says he analysed his batting a lot after twin failures in the first two Tests against England, the effort resulting in a characteristically gritty 81 at Trent Bridge.

Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli's 97 propelled India to 307 for six at stumps on the first day of the third Test.

"After the last Test match I sat down in the dressing room and analysed all my good innings, how I played them, what was my mindset, how I approached those innings," Rahane told 'bcci.tv'. 

Rahane entered the match after failing to succeed in Birmingham and Lord's.

"Success and failures are there as a professional cricketer but the intent has to be there. And if the mindset and attitude is right results will automatically follow."

"Definitely, I was not getting too bogged down after the first Two Tests. The belief was that if the ball was there hit I will hit. Thinking too much about the end result put pressure. The aim to play one ball at a time and play it on merit."

The highlight of the day was his 159-run partnership with skipper Kohli.

"Our aim was to build partnership when Virat and I were batting, and as we settled down the focus was to make runs. That partnership was really crucial for us."

"The Intent was to rotate strike from the beginning. I have always felt that when you go into a shell you can't play your game. We capitalised on the bad balls."  Rahane also expressed satisfaction over India's batting performance on the first day."

"I think the first day's total is quite decent. If the total would have been at 307/4, it would've been great. Hardik Pandya got out in the last over but at the end, this is a good score at the end of the first day," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane England Vs India Trent Bridge Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony