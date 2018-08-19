Home Sport Cricket

It would be bookable offence if India were to lose in England, Australia: Ian Chappell

Arriving in the United Kingdom as the world's number one Test side, Virat Kohli-led Team India trail the five-match series 0-2 after reverses in Birmingham and London.

Published: 19th August 2018 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

England's Adil Rashid waits for the ball, as India's Hardik Pandya, left, and Virat Kohli take a run during the first day of the third Test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Australian cricket great Ian Chappell feels India losing back-to-back Test series -- in England and against a depleted side Down Under -- would be a "bookable offence".

Former captain Chappell also said the next few months will be a defining period in Virat Kohli's captaincy career.

"Prior to reaching the UK, India had a glorious opportunity to defeat two heavyweights in England and Australia in consecutive away Test series. Had they done so, it would have been a laudable achievement," Chappell wrote in 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"Now Kohli's team are in danger of not only wilting tamely against England but also of providing a depleted Australian team with a confidence boost, to the point where they will feel their chances of victory at home have greatly improved."

"If India were to lose both series, it would be a bookable offence."

Arriving in the United Kingdom as the world's number one Test side, India trail the five-match series 0-2 after reverses in Birmingham and London.

Even as his colleagues failed miserably with the bat, Kohli shone again.

"Currently Kohli is fighting a lone hand against a suddenly rampant England attack, and that allows the bowlers the luxury of expending the bulk of their energy in seeking his wicket.

"The next few months will be a defining period in Kohli's captaincy career. He has already shown on many occasions that he's a master batsman; if he can resurrect this Indian team and find a way to thwart Anderson and his English cohorts, then it will go down as an example of masterful leadership," Chappell said.

