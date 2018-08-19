Home Sport Cricket

Mumbai Cricket Association to hold condolence meet for Ajit Wadekar

A left handed batsman par excellence, Wadekar led India to their first series win in West Indies and England in 1971. He also captained Mumbai.

Published: 19th August 2018 02:19 PM

Ajit Wadekar

Former cricketer Ajit Wadekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will organise a condolence meeting in memory of former India skipper Ajit Wadekar.

Wadekar (77) died at a South Mumbai hospital on August 15 after a prolonged illness. He was cremated yesterday with full state honours at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar in central Mumbai.

"A condolence meeting of the members of the affiliated clubs, cricketers and umpires under the auspices of Mumbai Cricket Association to condole the death of our beloved late Shri Ajit Wadekar, former India and Mumbai captain will be held on Wednesday, August 22 at 5 PM at MCA Lounge - Wankhede Stadium," MCA Joint Secretary Prof Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar said in a media statement issued this evening.

A left handed batsman par excellence, Wadekar led India to their first series win in West Indies and England in 1971. He also captained Mumbai.

