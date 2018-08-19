Third Test: England reach 46-0 at lunch on day 2

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: England reached 46 for no loss at lunch after dismissing India for 329 on the second day of the third cricket Test at Trent Bridge here today.

Alastair Cook (21) and Keaton Jennings (20) were at the crease at the break.

Earlier, Stuart Broad (3/72) and James Anderson (3/64) took two wickets each in the morning today to dismiss India for 329 in 94.5 overs.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 329 all out in 94.5 overs (V Kohli 97; J Anderson 3/64) England 1st innings: 46 for no loss in 9 overs (A Cook 21; JJ Bumrah 0/16).