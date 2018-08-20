Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: India 194/2 at lunch on day three, take lead to 362 runs

Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 56, while skipper Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 54 as India took an overall lead of 362 runs.

Published: 20th August 2018 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

England's Ben Stokes reacts as Indian captain Virat Kohli, right, and Cheteshwar Pujara make a run during the third day of the third Test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Monday, August 20, 2018. | AP

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Skipper Virat Kohli continued his impressive run while Cheteshwar Pujara finally found some form as India reached 194 for 2 at lunch, consolidating their lead to 362 against England on the third day of the third Test.

Kohli (56 batting) and Pujara (54 batting) put on 83 for the unbroken 3rd wicket stand slowly putting the visitors in an unassailable position.

Starting from overnight 124-2, India had perfect conditions for batting on a humid and warm day in Nottingham.

The two batsmen looked to grind and play for time with no hurry whatsoever.

It could be seen in the manner Pujara took his sweet time to get going, even as Kohli set off quickly for the day.

They scored 70 runs during the wicketless session.

James Anderson (0-31) though bowled a superb spell in the morning and didn't let the batsmen score easily.

He bowled seven overs in the first hour of play, including three maidens and gave away only seven runs.

Chris Woakes (0-31) and Ben Stokes (1-42) kept things tight at the other end, particularly the latter, as the two batsmen were troubled by awkward bounce on a few occasions.

There were many play-and-miss deliveries, but nothing came forth for the bowlers.

Anderson was very unlucky not to have got a reward for his efforts, as Pujara, on 40, was dropped at second slip by Jos Buttler in the 40th over of the innings.

England kept things tidy, with 63 balls passing between two boundaries during this passage of play.

However, there was reason for worry when keeper Jonny Bairstow was hit on his left middle finger in the 44th over.

He went off the field, and at last news, had gone for an x-ray with Buttler taking over keeping duties.

Thereafter, Pujara reached his 18th Test half-century, his first in six innings, off 147 balls.

At the other end, Kohli reached his 18th Test half-century as well, off 82 balls.

With Adil Rashid (1-38) coming on to bowl late in the session, runs flowed more easily as India went to lunch firmly in control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India vs England Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony