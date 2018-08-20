Home Sport Cricket

Minutes after Najam Sethi's exit, former ​ICC President ​Ehsan Mani ​named PCB boss

Sethi, who was instrumental in ensuring the return of international cricket to the country after he took over four years ago, tendered his resignation on Monday evening.

Published: 20th August 2018 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Outgoing PCB Chairman Najam Sethi (File photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Minutes after Najam Sethi announced his resignation as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, new Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed former International Cricket Council (ICC) President Ehsan Mani as the new board chairman.

"I have appointed Ehsan Mani as chairman PCB. He brings vast and valuable experience to the job. He represented PCB in the ICC; was Treasurer ICC for 3 yrs and then headed the ICC for another 3 years," Imran, who also is patron of the PCB, announced on Twitter.

Sethi, who was instrumental in ensuring the return of international cricket to the country after he took over four years ago, tendered his resignation on Monday evening.

In a letter circulated on Twitter, Sethi, who had a famously poor relationship with the World Cup-winning captain Imran, wrote: "I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done on Monday. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength."

Sethi, who was nominated to the PCB Board of Governors by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017-2020 by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said he wanted to make way for the new PM to implement his vision for Pakistan cricket.

"I was unanimously elected Chairman PCB in August 2017 by all ten members of the BoG for a three-year term ending in 2020. I believe I have served the cause of cricket diligently," Sethi further said in his resignation letter.

"You have said on many occasions that you have a vision for Pakistan cricket. Therefore it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust."

"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as Chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG," he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Najam Sethi Ehsan Mani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony