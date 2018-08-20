Minutes after Najam Sethi's exit, former ​ICC President ​Ehsan Mani ​named PCB boss

By IANS

LAHORE: Minutes after Najam Sethi announced his resignation as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, new Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed former International Cricket Council (ICC) President Ehsan Mani as the new board chairman.

"I have appointed Ehsan Mani as chairman PCB. He brings vast and valuable experience to the job. He represented PCB in the ICC; was Treasurer ICC for 3 yrs and then headed the ICC for another 3 years," Imran, who also is patron of the PCB, announced on Twitter.

Sethi, who was instrumental in ensuring the return of international cricket to the country after he took over four years ago, tendered his resignation on Monday evening.

In a letter circulated on Twitter, Sethi, who had a famously poor relationship with the World Cup-winning captain Imran, wrote: "I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done on Monday. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength."

Sethi, who was nominated to the PCB Board of Governors by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017-2020 by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said he wanted to make way for the new PM to implement his vision for Pakistan cricket.

"I was unanimously elected Chairman PCB in August 2017 by all ten members of the BoG for a three-year term ending in 2020. I believe I have served the cause of cricket diligently," Sethi further said in his resignation letter.

"You have said on many occasions that you have a vision for Pakistan cricket. Therefore it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust."

"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as Chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG," he added.