Quadrangular Series moved out of Vijayawada

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday shifted its Quadrangular series to Alur and Bengaluru after the first two fixtures of the series were called off due to continuous rains and poor ground conditions in Mulapadu, Vijayawada.

Incessant downpour affected play on August 19 and it was agreed upon by the teams and match officials to call off the game as the conditions were deemed unfit for playing, BCCI Acting Honorary Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

The Quadrangular series comprises four teams - India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A. It was to commence from August 17. However, matches on that day and on August 18 (reserve day), which were scheduled to take place between India A and Australia A, India B and South Africa A had to be called off.

With more rains forecast in the days to come, the match officials in consultation with the four teams reached a consensus to change the venues for the remaining fixtures in the series, Choudhry added.

Alur and M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will host the remainder of the matches in the series. According to the revised schedule, Bengaluru will host five matches, including the finals. Another four games will be held in Alur on August 23, 25, 27 and 29.

